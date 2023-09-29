Optas LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Optas LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.24. The stock had a trading volume of 562,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,344. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.48 and a 200 day moving average of $213.49. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

