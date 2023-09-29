Osmosis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.28 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Osmosis has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001161 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $154.14 million and $4.28 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000979 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.
Osmosis Profile
Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.
Osmosis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.
