Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXBRW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. 3,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

