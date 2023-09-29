Parker Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 16.6% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after buying an additional 312,789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $272.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

