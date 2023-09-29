Pathfinder Minerals (LON:PFP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Pathfinder Minerals plc (LON:PFP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Pathfinder Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,531,347 shares changing hands.

Pathfinder Minerals Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.45. The company has a market cap of £2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.90.

About Pathfinder Minerals

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. Pathfinder Minerals Plc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

