Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-$4.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.31 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Paychex also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.74 EPS.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.36.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Paychex by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

