Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.74 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.65-$4.74 EPS.

Paychex Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Paychex by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,130,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after buying an additional 505,812 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Paychex by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,769,000 after buying an additional 485,555 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Paychex by 960.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 525,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,750,000 after buying an additional 475,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

