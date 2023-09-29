PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 294 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.40. 1,237,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,269. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $159.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.