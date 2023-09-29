PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,153,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 279.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 101,925 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,101,000.

Shares of QGRO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

