PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,922. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $95.44. The firm has a market cap of $753.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.00.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.