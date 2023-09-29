PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AVEM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. 279,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,709. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.