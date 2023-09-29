PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,678,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,946. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.39.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.