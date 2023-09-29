PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,069,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 266,932 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 419.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 110,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,094,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,309,000 after acquiring an additional 109,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 105,068 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $85.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

