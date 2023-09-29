PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 576 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period.

Shares of AVRE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. 39,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,907. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $46.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $306.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

