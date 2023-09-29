PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 3.7% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. 691,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

