PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,465 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,465 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,025,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,850 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SWN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,346,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,944,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

