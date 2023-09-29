PFG Advisors Purchases 14,917 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 168,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,015,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,030. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.