Polymesh (POLYX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.35 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. Polymesh has a market cap of $61.27 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 855,407,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 855,165,586.68409 with 727,130,402.247855 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.11891474 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,132,004.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

