Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pop Culture Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ CPOP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 23,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Pop Culture Group has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.17.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

