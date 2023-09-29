PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of PCH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 415,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,677. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

