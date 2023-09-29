ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Down 2.4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.78 and last traded at $53.08. 1,185,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,456,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $727.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

