ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.05

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.05 and traded as high as $49.21. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 1,197,110 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 107.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

