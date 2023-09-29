QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.76 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $102,230.82 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.09572884 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $99,650.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

