RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMAX. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $12.94. 748,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,740. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.51 million, a PE ratio of -215.55 and a beta of 1.50. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 107.26%. The company had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

