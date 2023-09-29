Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.34.

O stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,162. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

