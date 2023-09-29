Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,314. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Richardson Electronics news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 35,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $467,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Richardson Electronics news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 35,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $467,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $104,486.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,353.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,139 shares of company stock worth $736,567. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

