Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Sells $29,763.12 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $29,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 637,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of RSI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. 738,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,245 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,262,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

