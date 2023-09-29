Sabal Trust CO Acquires Shares of 15,157 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $128,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $128,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,504 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.