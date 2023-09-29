Sabal Trust CO Buys New Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.