Sabal Trust CO Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $235.90. The stock had a trading volume of 211,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,335. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

