Sabal Trust CO Increases Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.73. 25,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,068. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.09.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

