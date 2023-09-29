Sabal Trust CO Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $69.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,430. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

