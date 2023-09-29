Sabal Trust CO Purchases 818 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $177.56. 16,240,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,401,855. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

