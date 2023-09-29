Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Total Wealth Planning LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 781,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,858. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

