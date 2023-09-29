Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is PFG Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $947,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 132,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

