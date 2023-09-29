Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $41.66. 204,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,689. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

