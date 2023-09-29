Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.45

Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.45 and traded as high as $54.90. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 36,736 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SENEA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $409.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pete Call purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $49,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,102.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 27.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

