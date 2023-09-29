Seneca House Advisors Acquires 3,634 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEMA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,648 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEMA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,741 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

