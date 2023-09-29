Seneca House Advisors Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.0% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.1 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,271,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,316,568. The firm has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

