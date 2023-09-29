Seneca House Advisors Purchases 877 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Seneca House Advisors raised its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for about 3.2% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $13.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,494.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,259. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,484.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,383.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,084.08 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

