Seneca House Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.53. 31,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.54 and a 200 day moving average of $199.25. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $214.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

