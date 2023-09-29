SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.82% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 16,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,033. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $11.20.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 240.76% and a negative net margin of 813.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.