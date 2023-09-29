Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Increases By 42.2%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 62,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CRNT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 294,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,371. The firm has a market cap of $172.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.40. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.15 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $142,154,000,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,412,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 595,380 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 995.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 178,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 162,243 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

