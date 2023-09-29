Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Drops By 35.3%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CAAS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 11,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,910. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $117.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.44.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

