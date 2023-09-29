Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Increases By 37.4%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the August 31st total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CLP Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CLPHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. 48,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,500. CLP has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

CLP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

