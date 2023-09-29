Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Drops By 51.4%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,787. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.21. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cocrystal Pharma ( NASDAQ:COCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COCP

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.