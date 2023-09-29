Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Drops By 51.4%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.
Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,787. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.21. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COCP
Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cocrystal Pharma
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.