Short Interest in Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Decreases By 46.7%

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Codan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CODAF remained flat at C$4.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.39. Codan has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$5.30.

Codan Company Profile

Featured Stories

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

