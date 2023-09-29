Short Interest in Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Decreases By 46.7%

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Codan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CODAF remained flat at C$4.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.39. Codan has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$5.30.
Codan Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Codan
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.