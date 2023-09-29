Short Interest in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Drops By 31.3%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at C$40.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.38. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of C$40.75 and a twelve month high of C$40.75.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

