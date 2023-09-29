Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Increases By 43.0%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,200 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the August 31st total of 420,300 shares. Currently, 20.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 695,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,882. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.79. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.
Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics
Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.
