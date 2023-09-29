Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Drops By 22.9%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 287,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daicel Price Performance

Daicel stock remained flat at $8.52 during midday trading on Friday. Daicel has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Get Daicel alerts:

About Daicel

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Daicel Corporation engages in the materials, medical/healthcare, smart, safety, engineering plastics, and other businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers acetic acid, acetic acid derivative chemicals, acetate tow, acetic anhydride, thioglycolic acid, caprolactone derivatives, methyl 3-methoxyacrylate, cycloaliphatic epoxies, alkylamines comprising diethylhydroxyamine, and 1,3-butylene glycol, as well as cellulose acetate; and Actranza Lab, a drug delivery device.

Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.